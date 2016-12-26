– Alexa Bliss and Carmella will be making their Madison Square Garden debuts at tonight’s WWE live event in New York City. Carmella posted the following on Twitter…

Got to sleep at my parents house last night, now a workout in my hometown gym then off to wrestle at @TheGarden for the 1st time! PINCH MEEE — Carmella (@CarmellaWWE) December 26, 2016

– Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella have narrowed down their top 5 favorite baby names as they expect their first baby girl together next year; names they are considering are Brynn, Braden, Branch, Birdie and Bridgette…

– Lilian Garcia posted the following on Instagram, announcing that her father passed away on Christmas day…

– On behalf of 411, I would like to extend my condolences to Lilian Garcia and her family.