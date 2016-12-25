wrestling / News

WWE News: Daniel Bryan & Brie’s Wierdest Gifts, Stars Dressed as Santa, Instagram Pics of the Week

December 25, 2016 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
daniel-bryan-brie-bella

– WWE.com posted a photo gallery of WWE stars dressed as Santa that you can see here.

– They’ve also posted their weekly Best Instagram Photos of the week here

– Here is a new video on the Bella Twins YouTube channel of Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella discussing the weirdest gifts they’ve ever received including Brie getting handmade soap from Bryan and more:

article topics :

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading