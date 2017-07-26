wrestling / News

WWE News: Daniel Bryan Comments on Smacking Talk’s Success, Jericho Appearance Set

July 26, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Chris Jericho is set to do a meet and greet at Northeast Wrestling’s Wrestling Under The Stars show. The event takes place on August 27th in Wappingers Falls, New York; also appearing are Ryback, Jerry Lawler and Ricky Steamboat. You can find out more here.

– Daniel Bryan posted the following to Twitter after WWE.com commented on the “the bewildering premiere” of Smacking Talk on Bryan’s Twitter last night:

