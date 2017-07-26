wrestling / News
WWE News: Daniel Bryan Comments on Smacking Talk’s Success, Jericho Appearance Set
July 26, 2017 | Posted by
– Chris Jericho is set to do a meet and greet at Northeast Wrestling’s Wrestling Under The Stars show. The event takes place on August 27th in Wappingers Falls, New York; also appearing are Ryback, Jerry Lawler and Ricky Steamboat. You can find out more here.
– Daniel Bryan posted the following to Twitter after WWE.com commented on the “the bewildering premiere” of Smacking Talk on Bryan’s Twitter last night:
After 5,000+ retweets and 15,000+ likes, @wwe finally acknowledged #SmackingTalk, then called it "bewildering." #YesMovementPart2 is coming! https://t.co/LFYaO5xa2F
— Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) July 26, 2017