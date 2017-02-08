– Daniel Bryan revealed on last night’s Talking Smack that he had talked about teaming with Viktor of The Ascension during the indies. The first time they talked about it was in 2005 and that the name of their team would have been “Double Meat.”

“He’s [Viktor] someone that has worked very, very hard,” Bryan said. “I have always seen a lot of potential in The Ascension… In their first couple of months in WWE, I was like ‘Wow, these guys are going to go far!’ They’ve kind of sputtered since then, but [on last night’s SmackDown] we saw how good The Ascension can be.”

– WWE Shop now has The List available for sale…or at least his clipboard. You can buy it here for $24.99.

– WWE has released the full match between AJ Styles and Chris Jericho from Fastlane 2016 online. You can see it below: