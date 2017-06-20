– iPlay America has announced that AJ Styles will be appearing at their Freehold, New Jersey location on July 22nd. Doors open for the event at 10 AM ET, with signing and photo ops starting at 11 AM. You can find out more here.

– WWE has posted the following video of Daniel Bryan arriving for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Bryan was asked how it feels to be back and said, “It’s good, I mean, it’s a little hard leaving the baby, it’s tough. [Laughs] But I’m excited, we got some things to take care of tonight. It should be fun.”