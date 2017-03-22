wrestling / News

WWE News: Daniel Bryan Intrigued by Seth Rollins’ Hold Harmless Agreement, Preview For DDP’s DVD

March 22, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Daniel Bryan seems to have interest in Seth Rollins’ “Hold Harmless” agreement that he is signing to face Triple H at WrestleMania 33. Bryan, who said that the agreement was “interesting” Tuesday night on Talking Smack, posted the following to Twitter. Bryan is playing off his own well-known desire to return to the ring, which WWE doctors will not clear him for:

– Wrestling DVD Network has posted the following preview clips for the DDP: Positively Living DVD that WWE is releasing on April 4th:

