WWE News: Daniel Bryan Posts Smacking Talk Video, Road Dogg Responds to Battleground Criticism
July 25, 2017
– Daniel Bryan actually gave us Smacking Talk. After joking that he would be resurrecting the show on the old social media platform Tout, Bryan posted a video of him and Renee Young talking with Chad Gable that you can see below:
Here it is, the very first episode of #SmackingTalk exclusively on TOUT ft. @ReneeYoungWWE & @WWEGable. VERY big news breaking on this show! pic.twitter.com/fJiqyThWy9
— Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) July 26, 2017
– Road Dogg posted to Twitter, responding to fans who started a “#FireRoadDogg” hashtag after Battleground:
Dear haters: I've got 2 words for ya, and they ain't #FireRoadDogg #SDLive #OUDK
— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017