wrestling / News

WWE News: Daniel Bryan Posts Smacking Talk Video, Road Dogg Responds to Battleground Criticism

July 25, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Daniel Bryan actually gave us Smacking Talk. After joking that he would be resurrecting the show on the old social media platform Tout, Bryan posted a video of him and Renee Young talking with Chad Gable that you can see below:

– Road Dogg posted to Twitter, responding to fans who started a “#FireRoadDogg” hashtag after Battleground:

article topics :

Daniel Bryan, Renee Young, Road Dogg, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus



Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading