– WWE stock closed at $19.69, up $0.16 (0.82%) froom the previous closing price.

– Ted DiBiase paid tribute to Mary Tyler Moore, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of eighty. Moore was at WrestleMania VI, as DiBiase noted:

RIP Mary Tyler Moore. She was ringside at WM 6 in Toronto. She received one of my hundred dollar bills by way of @JakeSnakeDDT! pic.twitter.com/R8UhwIkot5 — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) January 25, 2017

– Daniel Bryan made his picks for the Royal Rumble in a new video, which you can see below. Brian lists Dean Ambrose, Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton as his favorites to win the match.