WWE News: Daniel Bryan Predicts Royal Rumble Winner, DiBiase Pays Tribute to Mary Tyler Moore, Stock Up

January 25, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Daniel Bryan

– WWE stock closed at $19.69, up $0.16 (0.82%) froom the previous closing price.

– Ted DiBiase paid tribute to Mary Tyler Moore, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of eighty. Moore was at WrestleMania VI, as DiBiase noted:

– Daniel Bryan made his picks for the Royal Rumble in a new video, which you can see below. Brian lists Dean Ambrose, Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton as his favorites to win the match.

