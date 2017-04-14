wrestling / News
WWE News: Daniel Bryan Reacts to Anniversary of Last Match, Video of Santino/Shaq Scrabble From 2009
April 14, 2017 | Posted by
– Daniel Bryan posted to Twitter reacting to the two-year anniversary of his last match, as you can see below. Tyson Kidd also posted in response to it:
The the two year anniversary of my last @WWE match makes me sad but I couldn't be happier it was with @JohnCena, @WWECesaro and @TJWilson! https://t.co/AXfR0ICFsj
— Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) April 14, 2017
I'm happy I was in there, but not happy I have this distinction at all https://t.co/2w0CyLlLA4
— TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) April 14, 2017
– Here is a throwback video from WWE to when Shaquille O’Neal guest hosted Raw and played Scrabble with Santino Marella: