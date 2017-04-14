– Daniel Bryan posted to Twitter reacting to the two-year anniversary of his last match, as you can see below. Tyson Kidd also posted in response to it:

The the two year anniversary of my last @WWE match makes me sad but I couldn't be happier it was with @JohnCena, @WWECesaro and @TJWilson! https://t.co/AXfR0ICFsj — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) April 14, 2017

I'm happy I was in there, but not happy I have this distinction at all https://t.co/2w0CyLlLA4 — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) April 14, 2017

– Here is a throwback video from WWE to when Shaquille O’Neal guest hosted Raw and played Scrabble with Santino Marella: