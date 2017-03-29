wrestling / News
WWE News: Daniel Bryan Sends Condolences to JR, Slow-Mo Video of Naomi’s Return, Ambrose & Corbin on Talking Smack
– Daniel Bryan opened this week’s episode of Talking Smack by sending condolences to Jim Ross and his family in regard to the passing of his wife Jan. Jan Ross passed away last week following a traffic accident.
– WWE posted the following video of Dean Ambrose and Baron Corbin trading words from Talking Smack:
Tensions are higher than ever between @TheDeanAmbrose and @BaronCorbinWWE ahead of their #ICTitle match at #WrestleMania! #TalkingSmack pic.twitter.com/UCSF9jN6RR
— WWE (@WWE) March 29, 2017
– Here is slow-motion video of Naomi’s return and brawl with the the SmackDown women’s division on this week’s episode: