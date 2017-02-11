wrestling / News

WWE News: Daniel Bryan Tweets Out Weightlifting Video, JBL Shares Another Tweet on the Ending of Legends With JBL, Video of Chinese Recruits Arriving in Florida

February 11, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

As reported earlier, JBL on Twitter said that the Jimmy Hart episode of Legends With JBL would be the last new episode of the series on the WWE Network. He also posted the following tweet on the show ending.

– Daniel Bryan shared a new gym weightlifting video on his Twitter account. You can check that out below.

– WWE released a video showing their talent recruits from China landing on American soil. You can check out that video below. The recruits include Lei, Gu Guangming, Cheng Yuxiang and Wang Xiaolong.

Jeffrey Harris
