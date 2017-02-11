– As reported earlier, JBL on Twitter said that the Jimmy Hart episode of Legends With JBL would be the last new episode of the series on the WWE Network. He also posted the following tweet on the show ending.

Thanks to all who enjoyed #LegendswithJBL. I loved it, wish I could do more-but not to be, maybe one day @WWE will bring it back. — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) February 9, 2017

– Daniel Bryan shared a new gym weightlifting video on his Twitter account. You can check that out below.

Got back to some cleans after months off. Don't try this at home, at least not the way I do it because my form is horrible @RehabPlusPHX pic.twitter.com/ZqamwaGoCm — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) February 11, 2017

– WWE released a video showing their talent recruits from China landing on American soil. You can check out that video below. The recruits include Lei, Gu Guangming, Cheng Yuxiang and Wang Xiaolong.