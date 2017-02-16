wrestling / News

WWE News: Daniel Bryan Works Out, Reactions to Bayley’s Title Win, Naomi’s Custom Title Plates

February 16, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Cathy Kelley’s latest WWE video looks at WWE stars and alumni tweeting shout-outs to new RAW Women’s Champion Bayley:

– Daniel Bryan posted the following workout video to his Twitter account:

– WWE revealed Naomi’s custom Smackdown Women’s Championship title plates on Instagram, as you can see below:

– While WWE has not posted a video of new SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi receiving her custom title plates, they did post this photo of the plates on display backstage at SmackDown on Tuesday:

It's time to #FeelTheGlow … @trinity_fatu is up on #SDLive NEXT! #WWE

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

