WWE News: Daniel Bryan Works Out, Reactions to Bayley’s Title Win, Naomi’s Custom Title Plates
February 16, 2017
– Cathy Kelley’s latest WWE video looks at WWE stars and alumni tweeting shout-outs to new RAW Women’s Champion Bayley:
– Daniel Bryan posted the following workout video to his Twitter account:
– WWE revealed Naomi’s custom Smackdown Women’s Championship title plates on Instagram, as you can see below:
