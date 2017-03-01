wrestling / News

WWE News: Daniel Bryan’s Dogs Attack His Garden, Chris Jericho to Appear on Tanked

March 1, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Chris Jericho reportedly filmed content for an episode of Tanked,Titus O’Neil previously appeared on the show…

– Here is a new video from the Bellas Youtube channel, giving an update on his Garden and the visitors that love it…

