WWE News: Darren Young Has Successful Surgery, Triple H Gives Free Wrestlemania Tickets To Make-A-Wish Kids, Behind-The-Scenes Video For WWE’s Valentine’s Day Shoot

February 10, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– Triple H and several NXT stars gave Make-A-Wish kids free tickets to Wrestlemania 33 when they visited the WWE Performance Center last week. You can see a video below:

– Darren Young had successful elbow surgery in Birmingham, Alabama yesterday. He hasn’t provided an update but did post the following before he went in:

– WWE has released a behind-the-scenes video for their latest Valentine’s Day photo shoot.

