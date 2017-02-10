wrestling / News
WWE News: Darren Young Has Successful Surgery, Triple H Gives Free Wrestlemania Tickets To Make-A-Wish Kids, Behind-The-Scenes Video For WWE’s Valentine’s Day Shoot
February 10, 2017 | Posted by
– Triple H and several NXT stars gave Make-A-Wish kids free tickets to Wrestlemania 33 when they visited the WWE Performance Center last week. You can see a video below:
– Darren Young had successful elbow surgery in Birmingham, Alabama yesterday. He hasn’t provided an update but did post the following before he went in:
#Riseandgrind because it's almost #surgery time! I woke up 2day feeling strong, powerful, and capable! 💪🏽#blockthehate #surgeryselfie 😘✌🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/nRPC20uSOs
— nodaysoff D-Young (@DarrenYoungWWE) February 9, 2017
– WWE has released a behind-the-scenes video for their latest Valentine’s Day photo shoot.