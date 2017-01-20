wrestling / News

WWE News: Darren Young Shows Photo Of Injured Arm, Clip From Total Divas Featuring Lana, Fans On First Royal Rumble Elimination

January 20, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Darren Young

– Darren Young has posted a photo of what his arm looks like after suffering an injury.

#blurryface #chunkyface #earlymorning #uglymug #mahalo 🤙 #mevsme #thedoubtersmademedoit #blockthehate

A photo posted by Darren Young aka Freddie (@fredarren) on

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which WWE Superstar they’d like to see eliminated first in the Royal Rumble. Of the options, The Miz leads with 20% followed by Braun Strowman (14%), Brock Lesnar (14%), Xavier Woods (10%), and Goldberg (8%).

– Here’s a clip from the most recent episode of Total Divas:

article topics :

Darren Young, Total Divas, WWE, Joseph Lee

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading