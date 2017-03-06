– WZ reports that it was announced during tonight’s Raw taping that WWE Backlash will take place in Chicago on May 21st. The event will be a Smackdown-branded PPV.

– WAW British Wrestling has announced that they’re looking for a suitable replacement for Jack Swagger for their advertised match against Alberto El Patron. Swagger was announced for the match, which was scheduled to take place this coming Saturday, but it was announced that Swagger will not be granted his WWE release. WAW said Swagger will appear later this year and that a replacement for Swagger will be announced soon:

UPDATE: After 3 days of discussions @RealJackSwagger will not be appearing this weekend but will appear later in the year. 1/2 #WATV6 — WAW BritishWrestling (@WAW_UK) March 6, 2017