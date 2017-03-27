wrestling / News
WWE News: Date & Location Set For WWE Battleground, Undertaker Accidentally Kicks Crewman During Raw Entrance
March 27, 2017
– WWE announced during Raw that Philadelphia will host Battleground this year. The event will take place on July 23rd in the city and the online pre-sale will take place at Ticketmaster.com. The code is WWEPHILLY.
– The Undertaker accidentally kicked a production worker in the face tonight on Raw. Pro Wrestling Sheet was notified of the fan-shot video, which you can see below, of the Dead Man sneaking into the ring on tonight’s Raw and accidentally giving the crew member a boot to the face:
@ryansatin 🙂 pic.twitter.com/3uDxggp01m
— MeepMoop™Guy (@VincentMichaels) March 28, 2017