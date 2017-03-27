– WWE announced during Raw that Philadelphia will host Battleground this year. The event will take place on July 23rd in the city and the online pre-sale will take place at Ticketmaster.com. The code is WWEPHILLY.

– The Undertaker accidentally kicked a production worker in the face tonight on Raw. Pro Wrestling Sheet was notified of the fan-shot video, which you can see below, of the Dead Man sneaking into the ring on tonight’s Raw and accidentally giving the crew member a boot to the face: