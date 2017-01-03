– Recently-signed WWE rookie Victoria Gonzalez spoke with The Corpus Christi Caller-Times for a new interview. Gonzalez, a former women’s basketball player, told the site about pro wrestlers being athletes:

“It’s more than just being pretty and putting on a small outfit. A lot of people argued with me all the time when I was little about whether a wrestler is an athlete. A wrestler is an athlete. It takes so much skill, so much athletic ability to do these kinds of moves.”

– DDP and Vader noted on Twitter that the former is helping the latter get healthy. Vader previously noted that doctors said he had two years to live due to impending congestive heart failure, but that a fourth doctor said it may not be the case: