– Booker T spoke with WZ at WrestleCon about his and Kane’s mayoral runs. You can see the video below. When asked why wrestlers are able to transition into politics with some success, he said:

“Well, I think we’ve been household names, almost like family members for almost 20 years. It doesn’t hurt, but I myself have been out in the public eye for the past 15 years, I’ve been in the community for 15 years, and I’m sure Kane has been pretty much doing the same thing. Kane and I have talked politics for so many years, not ever imagining we’d ever be in this position to actually do it, but we say you only live once. If you actually have a chance to change a person’s life, do it. We have so many young people that look up to us, and if we can make a difference on their behalf, go out there and make that difference. A lot of old people talk at young people instead of talking to them, and I think that the young people are our future, and they are the ones that are going to take over what we leave. I think that going about it the proper way, and giving them that respect, it’ll go a long way.”

– Debra Marshall also spoke with the site at the convention and said that she’s happy to see Kurt Angle enter the Hall of Fame. The former WCW and WWE star recalled what Angle was like when he first started in the company in the video, which you can see below.

“He deserves it,” she said. “I still remember his very first day in WWE (back then WWF), but I remember his first day, and Kurt had a really good attitude. He has totally reinvented himself from winning the gold, to being a top star in wrestling; he is so well deserved of being in the Hall of Fame.”