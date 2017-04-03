– WZ reports that before Raw began in Orlando, the Amway Center was home to a host of “Delete” chants in honor of the Hardy Boyz. The team is defending their Raw Tag Team Championships tonight against former champs Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

– The Post Game has a new interview with Diamond Dallas Page talking about his old WCW days. Page talks about dressing as La Parka on the July 7th, 1997 episode of Nitro and beating Randy Savage, noting, “The place went insane.”

You can watch the whole interview, which includes him recalling his tag team match with Karl Malone and more, here.