wrestling / News
WWE News: Details Announced for WrestleMania 33 Axxess, Seth Rollins Praises Wrestle Kingdom 11
– WWE made the following announcement today for WrestleMania Axxess for WrestleMania 33. .
WrestleMania Axxess comes to the Orange County Convention Center
WWE’s biggest fan gathering of the year is gearing up for its return to the Sunshine State this spring.
WrestleMania Axxess will be held Thursday, March 30, through Sunday, April 2, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. One of the most popular cornerstones of
WrestleMania Week, Axxess is an annual celebration, complete with Superstar meet-and-greets, live in-ring action and many more activities.
Check back soon at WrestleMania.com for Axxess ticket details and other event information.
– Seth Rollins posted the following tweet on today’s Wrestle Kingdom 11 event.
Pretty awesome to see professional wrestling on all levels alive and well all over the world. #wrestlekingdom11
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) January 4, 2017