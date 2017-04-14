– WWE has released new “Superstars For Hope” promos with Dolph Ziggler and Tom Phillips. Proceeds go to charity and fans who win the contest will win a trip to see WWE NXT Takeover and WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans next year.

– PWInsider reports that there is talk of keeping The New Day off of WWE TV until Kofi Kingston has healed from his ankle injury. The trio were moved to Smackdown recently as part of the Superstar Shake-Up. Kofi is expected to be out for several weeks.

– Mick Foley posted a photo on Twitter of himself with actor Will Friedle at the Wales Comic Con. Foley previously worked with him during his appearance on Boy Meets World in 1999.