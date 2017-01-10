– After the UK Championship Preview show on the WWE Network last night, Cathy Kelley hosted a “Collections” preview show, looking at the various curated playlists on the service. This also includes January’s collections of Dolph Ziggler vs. The Miz and The Destruction of the Shield. There’s also an interview with Booker T promoting the classic content from Smackdown 2006-2007. Kelley revealed that the “Subscriber’s Choice” collection will be added on January 23 featuring the top 10 winners of a WWE.com poll for favorite Royal Rumble matches. You can vote in that poll here.

– A New Mexico State women’s basketball game, originally scheduled for February 11, was moved to an earlier time due to WWE’s show at the Pan Am Center on the same day.

– WWE has released a new Undertaker t-shirt to go along with his return to TV.