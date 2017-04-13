– WWE.com reports that the role that is delaying David Otunga’s Raw debut is in a film called Katrina. Otunga is playing “edgy DEA agent James “World” Lawson” in the action film, which is delaying his debut on the red brand by six weeks.

– Bayley took to Twitter to react to Dylan Miley’s NXT debut last night, posting:

Congratulations my friend @DylanMWWE. For those who don't know, he's been working very hard for very long. For this. #DaMan https://t.co/ccIbeWX1ML — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 13, 2017

– Here is the latest video from Cathy Kelley, which looks at reactions to the Superstar Shakeup roster changes: