WWE News: Details on Otunga’s New Film, Stars React to Superstar Shakeup, Bayley on Dylan Miley’s Debut

April 13, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

WWE.com reports that the role that is delaying David Otunga’s Raw debut is in a film called Katrina. Otunga is playing “edgy DEA agent James “World” Lawson” in the action film, which is delaying his debut on the red brand by six weeks.

– Bayley took to Twitter to react to Dylan Miley’s NXT debut last night, posting:

– Here is the latest video from Cathy Kelley, which looks at reactions to the Superstar Shakeup roster changes:

