– TMZ Sports recently spoke to WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, who was asked about retired UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate possibly making an appearance in WWE. DDP said he thinks Tate would be “money” in WWE. You can check out the video below.

– Also, TMZ sports spoke to Roman Reigns ahead of WrestleMania 33 and asked him about his WrestleMania 33 match with The Undertaker. Regarding Undertaker’s age, Reigns stated, “You’re talking age with The Undertaker? That don’t make sense. C’mon man. He could be 80 and still go I think. Just what he’s done and how long he’s done it for, he can do anything. I don’t worry about age or anything like that.” You can watch the video of the chat below.