– WWE posted the following on Instagram, calling Nia Jax & Alexa Bliss “#TeamRude.” Many have speculated that this may be a new team name for the duo…

– Here is a new WWE free match, featuring Bray Wyatt vs. Kofi Kingston from Battleground 2013…