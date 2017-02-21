– A couple of videos…

– WWE posted the following video of Eddie Guerrero’s win in the first-ever Smackdown Rumble, which took place in 2004. Guerrero would go on to win the WWE Championship at No Way Out the next month.

– The company also posted this video from NXT of Tye Dillinger discussing how much he appreciates getting help from Roderick Strong and No Way Jose against SAnitY: