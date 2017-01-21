wrestling / News

WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Covers Women’s March, Nikki Bella Shows Video Of Her Dog,

January 21, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Dolph Ziggler Smackdown 8416

– Dolph Ziggler was in Washington DC today to cover the Women’s March in response to President Trump’s inauguration. He wrote:

– Nikki Bella posted a video on her Youtube account showing her dog Winston when he was younger.

article topics :

Dolph Ziggler, Nikki Bella, Joseph Lee

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading