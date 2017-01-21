wrestling / News
WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Covers Women’s March, Nikki Bella Shows Video Of Her Dog,
January 21, 2017 | Posted by
– Dolph Ziggler was in Washington DC today to cover the Women’s March in response to President Trump’s inauguration. He wrote:
covering events all over D.C. today, starting with the #WomensMarch around 130 (eastern) on @facebook LIVE, then headed to @cspan
— Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) January 21, 2017
– Nikki Bella posted a video on her Youtube account showing her dog Winston when he was younger.