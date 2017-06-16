wrestling / News
WWE News: Dolph Ziggler on @Midnight Next Week, 6 Strange Things Hung Above a ladder
June 16, 2017
– Dolph Ziggler is appearing on @Midnight next week…
It's official:
Wednesday, I take my talents west
To @midnight
to win the internet!!!
& compare skinny-ties with @hardwick pic.twitter.com/HU4t9lzDqc
— Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) June 15, 2017
– Here is a new WWE video, looking at 6 strangest things hung above a ladder. The list includes: Kurt Angle’s Gold Medals, a Stun Gun (twice), The Custody of Dominic Mysterio, The Disco Duck, Control of WWE, and 3 Count’s Gold Record & Recording Contract.