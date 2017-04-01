– WZ reports that Linda McMahon is in attendance at NXT Takeover: Orlando tonight.

– Donald Trump took to Twitter to thank JBL for supportive comments the WWE announcer made during an appearance on FOX News:

Thank you @JCLayfield — will get even better as my Administration continues to put #AmericaFirst🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/AQQzmt10x7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2017

– Kane, who has been off WWE TV as of late, is in Orlando for WrestleMania Week events as you can see from the picture via Ric Flair below: