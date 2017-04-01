wrestling / News

WWE News: Donald Trump Thanks JBL For Support, Linda McMahon at NXT Takeover, Kane in Orlando For WrestleMania

April 1, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

WZ reports that Linda McMahon is in attendance at NXT Takeover: Orlando tonight.

– Donald Trump took to Twitter to thank JBL for supportive comments the WWE announcer made during an appearance on FOX News:

– Kane, who has been off WWE TV as of late, is in Orlando for WrestleMania Week events as you can see from the picture via Ric Flair below:

Like my man @champagnepapi says- "what a great time to be alive!" More life!!!!!! WOOOOO!#mania #divas

A post shared by Ric Flair® Nature Boy® (@ricflairnatureboy) on

