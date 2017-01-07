– The Band Downstait has revealed a new preview for what appears to be a new music theme for WWE Superstar Seth Rollins. The band in the past has created themes for Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, and Cody Rhodes. You can check out the preview of the song below.

– WWE issued the following announcement that CFO George A. Barrios will be appearing at the Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York City on Wednesday, January 11.

