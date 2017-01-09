wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew Brees at Raw, UK Championship Promo
January 9, 2017 | Posted by
– New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was in attendance at Raw tonight. You can see a pic from WWE of Brees at ringside below:
Enjoy Monday Night #RAW in New Orleans, @drewbrees! @saints pic.twitter.com/V7dPT6aFQB
— WWE (@WWE) January 10, 2017
– WWE posted the following promo for the UK Championship Tournament, which takes place live this weekend on the WWE Network:
