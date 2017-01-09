wrestling / News

WWE News: Drew Brees at Raw, UK Championship Promo

January 9, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
uk-champ

– New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was in attendance at Raw tonight. You can see a pic from WWE of Brees at ringside below:

– WWE posted the following promo for the UK Championship Tournament, which takes place live this weekend on the WWE Network:

article topics :

NFL, RAW, UK Championship Tournament, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading