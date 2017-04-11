wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Hypes NXT Debut, Graves at Star Wars Celebration, Clip From WWE Studios’ Slight
April 11, 2017 | Posted by
– Drew McIntyre posted the following to hype his debut on Wednesday’s episode of NXT:
3 years ago on @IAmJericho s podcast I said I was off to cause some buzz & I'd be back. Thanks to my fans we did it & this Wed I return home pic.twitter.com/dQaOYsnjrL
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 11, 2017
– WWE released a preview of an upcoming episode of Corey Graves’ Culture Shock, With Graves checking out a Rancor replica at Star Wars Celebration:
– The company also released a new clip from WWE Studios’ Sleight which opens on April 28th: