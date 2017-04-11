wrestling / News

WWE News: Drew McIntyre Hypes NXT Debut, Graves at Star Wars Celebration, Clip From WWE Studios’ Slight

April 11, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Drew McIntyre posted the following to hype his debut on Wednesday’s episode of NXT:

– WWE released a preview of an upcoming episode of Corey Graves’ Culture Shock, With Graves checking out a Rancor replica at Star Wars Celebration:

– The company also released a new clip from WWE Studios’ Sleight which opens on April 28th:

