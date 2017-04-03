– Local advertising are promoting a Chris Jericho appearance for next week’s Raw in Long Island, New York. The spots are advertising him as teaming with Seth Rollins to face Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe.

– Drew McIntyre/Galloway, who has signed with WWE to work with NXT, posted the following to Twitter thanking fans for their support and thanking Undertaker for influencing his career:

Thank you all for breaking the internet w/ positivity. I'm absolutely overwhelmed. Be the hardest worker in the room & anything is possible — Drew Galloway (@GallowaySpeaks) April 2, 2017