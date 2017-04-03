wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Thanks Fans & Undertaker, Jericho Advertised For Raw Next Week
– Local advertising are promoting a Chris Jericho appearance for next week’s Raw in Long Island, New York. The spots are advertising him as teaming with Seth Rollins to face Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe.
– Drew McIntyre/Galloway, who has signed with WWE to work with NXT, posted the following to Twitter thanking fans for their support and thanking Undertaker for influencing his career:
Thank you all for breaking the internet w/ positivity. I'm absolutely overwhelmed. Be the hardest worker in the room & anything is possible
— Drew Galloway (@GallowaySpeaks) April 2, 2017
My life is a dream. I grew up on the road in @WWE & learned from legends. I got to grow up & learn from the greatest of all #ThankyouTaker
— Drew Galloway (@GallowaySpeaks) April 3, 2017