wrestling / News

WWE News: Drew McIntyre Thanks Fans & Undertaker, Jericho Advertised For Raw Next Week

April 3, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Local advertising are promoting a Chris Jericho appearance for next week’s Raw in Long Island, New York. The spots are advertising him as teaming with Seth Rollins to face Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe.

– Drew McIntyre/Galloway, who has signed with WWE to work with NXT, posted the following to Twitter thanking fans for their support and thanking Undertaker for influencing his career:

article topics :

Drew McIntyre, RAW, Undertaker, WrestleMania 33, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...
comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading