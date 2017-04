– Titus O’Neil will be speaking at the UCLA TED Talks event on May 20th at Royce Hall in Los Angeles…

Next month I'll be doing one of the coolest things I've ever done by presenting as a #TedTalk speaker at @TEDxUCLA #TedxUCLA Join Me 5-20-17 pic.twitter.com/vzSLvajPEc — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) April 14, 2017

– Here is Drew McIntyre’s new “Gallantry” theme song…