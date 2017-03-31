– The Orlando Sentinel recently interviewed WWE’s SVP of event technical operations, Duncan Leslie, who commented on building the set for this year’s WrestleMania. Speaking on the work that goes into building the sets and the technical operations, Leslie stated, “I’m kind of the nuts and bolts, make-it-all-work guy. Between 400 to 500 people contribute to this, whether it’s [information technology] guys, loaders, crane operators, riggers, lighting folks and everything in between. There will be [more than] 100 semi-trucks bringing in gear all week long.”

– NBC affiliate WESH 2 released some helicopter footage of the WrestleMania 33 set at Camping World Stadium. You acn check out the footage HERE

– Also, here is some more footage of the stadium and set posted on Twitter: