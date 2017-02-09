– AJ Styles is set to appear at the World of Wheels event in Birmingham, Alasbama on Friday from 6 PM to 8 PM. You can find out more here.

– Big Cass discussed his goals in a new interview with News Miner and discussed his goals, saying, “Long term, I’d say I’d book myself to main event Wrestlemania every single year,” Cass said “But this year I just want an opportunity at the tag team titles. The NXT titles eluded me and Enzo for all the years we were in NXT and the WWE tag team championship has eluded us since we’ve been here on Monday Night Raw. We just want to prove ourselves, and want to win ourselves our first tag team championships. … It’d be a dream come true.”

– Sonjay Dutt commented on his week as a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center, posting: