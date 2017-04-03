wrestling / News
WWE News: E! Looks At Total Divas Couples, Triple H Praises NXT Takeover, Xavier Woods On The Best Night Of His Career
– E! has posted a new video looking at the various couples on Total Divas, including Paige and Alberto El Patron, John Cena and Nikki Bella, Rusev and Lana and more.
– Triple H wrote the following after Saturday’s NXT Takeover: Orlando:
Nothing like putting on a show for your "hometown crowd." Thank you Orlando…thank you @WWENXT Universe.
The bar has been set. #WeAreNXT
— Triple H (@TripleH) April 2, 2017
– Xavier Woods said on Instagram that last night’s Wrestlemania 32 was the greatest night of his career. He wrote:
Tonight was easily the greatest night of my 13 year career. I was able to be a part of an event that made people laugh, get angry, and even cry. Being able to host Wrestlemania while incorporating cosplay from Final Fantasy 14 is something that I never thought possible. But the fact that I was able to do this with two of the most caring, loyal, and humble people that I have ever met in this crazy industry makes it mean so much more. I am proud of the things that we have been able to accomplish and I am fortunate that these two have given me, a nerdy socially awkward kid from the burbs, the privilege of calling them my friends. I would not be where I am today without them and I will forever be grateful for the bond that we have and will have forever. Being able to be with my friends, people that I love, on this day, that was my wrestlemania moment and I shall cherish it always.