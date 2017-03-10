– WWE is currently running a storyline in which Peyton Royce and Billie Kay want Ember Moon’s finisher banned. WWE has a poll asking fans if that should happen. 85% voted, “No – Peyton Royce and Billie Kay knew what they were getting into by messing with Ember Moon.” The rest voted, “Yes – it’s too dangerous.”

– Edge and Christian have announced they will launch their E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness on March 24 through iTunes.

Starting Mar.24 it's @EandCpod exploding in your ear holes! Subscribe now wherever you get these podcasts thingshttps://t.co/Jaovwo2REw — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) March 10, 2017

– In the latest video from WWE, Cathy Kelley looks at Luke Harper’s daily cryptic tweets.