wrestling / News

WWE News: Edge Offers Update on The Edge and Christian Show Season Two, Video of Sasha Banks Appearance

January 29, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Edge

– Here is a video from an appearance at Cricket Wireless earlier today for Sasha Banks. An estimated 2,000 people were in attendance at the event.

– Edge posted the following tweet, offering an update on work for the second season of The Edge and Christian Show on the WWE Network. Looks like it is in the works:

article topics :

Edge, Jeffrey Harris

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading