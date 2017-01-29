wrestling / News
WWE News: Edge Offers Update on The Edge and Christian Show Season Two, Video of Sasha Banks Appearance
– Here is a video from an appearance at Cricket Wireless earlier today for Sasha Banks. An estimated 2,000 people were in attendance at the event.
– Edge posted the following tweet, offering an update on work for the second season of The Edge and Christian Show on the WWE Network. Looks like it is in the works:
Exec Producer Lyric telling #TheECShow Part Deux writing team we have to be better. 3 yr olds are ruthless bosses pic.twitter.com/lfTGQz4xaU
— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) January 29, 2017