WWE News: Elias Samson Forced Out of NXT, Promo For Aleister Black’s Debut, NXT Twitter Poll
March 29, 2017
– WWE posted the following NXT Fallout video of Elias Samson being forced out of the building by security after losing his Loser Leaves NXT match to Kassius Ohno:
– Here is the latest promo for Aleister Black’s return at NXT Takeover: Orlando this Saturday night, where he faces Andrade “Cien” Almas:
– Here is WWE’s Twitter poll for NXT, in which 64% gave it a Thumbs Up with 2,428 votes:
