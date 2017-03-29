– WWE posted the following NXT Fallout video of Elias Samson being forced out of the building by security after losing his Loser Leaves NXT match to Kassius Ohno:

– Here is the latest promo for Aleister Black’s return at NXT Takeover: Orlando this Saturday night, where he faces Andrade “Cien” Almas:

– Here is WWE’s Twitter poll for NXT, in which 64% gave it a Thumbs Up with 2,428 votes: