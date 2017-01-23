wrestling / News

WWE News: Ellsworth Asks For Fans’ Help in Getting a Royal Rumble Slot, WWE Ref Celebrates Referee Day

January 23, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
james-ellsworth

– WWE referee took to Twitter to celebrated Referee Day today, posting:

– James Ellsworth posted his latest video continuing his please to fans for help in getting him a spot in the Royal Rumble match:

article topics :

James Ellsworth, Royal Rumble, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading