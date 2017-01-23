wrestling / News
WWE News: Ellsworth Asks For Fans’ Help in Getting a Royal Rumble Slot, WWE Ref Celebrates Referee Day
– WWE referee took to Twitter to celebrated Referee Day today, posting:
Today is 1/23! Happy #RefereeDay to all my fellow #WWE officials!#johncone#rodzapata@RealDarrickWWE#ryantran #123thatsit pic.twitter.com/LoVgyAoESE
— Dan Engler (@DanEnglerWWE) January 23, 2017
– James Ellsworth posted his latest video continuing his please to fans for help in getting him a spot in the Royal Rumble match:
@WWEUniverse this video is a very special message to you, please use the hashtag #EllsworthRumble and retweet/Share this video everywhere pic.twitter.com/JrUxB1oEC4
— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) January 24, 2017