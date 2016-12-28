– The synopsis for next Monday’s episode of Ride Along has been released, which you can see below. The episode airs immediately after Raw on the WWE Network:

“Rhyno and Heath Slater form a unique bond, while James Ellsworth looks to avoid Daniel Bryan’s cold, all in the Lone Star State of Texas.”

– The Miz posted a video to Instagram noting that he has wrapped the WWE Fantasy Football League, with Curtis Axel winning and Big Cass coming in last: