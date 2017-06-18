wrestling / News
WWE News: Ellsworth Is Ready For Money in the Bank, First Impact Episode Online
June 18, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE posted the following video ahead of Money in the Bank with James Ellsworth. Ellsworth says he’s prepared for Carmella’s Women’s Money in the Bank match and says that any woman with two hands has a fighting chance, but that you have a better chance if you’re from Staten Island:
– Impact Wrestling has posted the first-ever episode of Impact from June 4th, 2004 online. You can see it below: