WWE News: Ellsworth Says Braun Strowman Isn’t Just a Man, Dark Match During Reigns/Strowman Segment

July 9, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– James Ellsworth posted to Twitter in regard to Braun Strowman refusing lmedical treatment after jaws of life were used to remove him from the ambulance he was trapped in by Braun Strowman. Ellsworth said the following:

– WWE had Heath Slater and Curt Hawkins come out for a match during the Roman Reigns and Strowman segment in a dark match. Slater won the match. You can see a picture of Slater watching the Reigns/Strowman segment below:

