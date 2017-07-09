– James Ellsworth posted to Twitter in regard to Braun Strowman refusing lmedical treatment after jaws of life were used to remove him from the ambulance he was trapped in by Braun Strowman. Ellsworth said the following:

No man would've walked away from that, @BraunStrowman isn't a man, he's a monster, trust me #WWEGBOF — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) July 10, 2017

– WWE had Heath Slater and Curt Hawkins come out for a match during the Roman Reigns and Strowman segment in a dark match. Slater won the match. You can see a picture of Slater watching the Reigns/Strowman segment below: