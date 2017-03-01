wrestling / News
WWE News: Ember Moon Says Asuka Knows Her Now, Promo For Wolfgang, NXT Twitter Poll
March 1, 2017 | Posted by
– Here this week’s NXT Fallout video, in which Ember Moon comments on making the save for Asuka. Moon, who is expected to face Asuka at NXT Takeover: Orlando, said that she’s sure Asuka knows her name now and that she does work here:
– Here is a promo that aired on NXT for WWE UK Championship tournament competitor Wolfgang:
One thing's for sure… @WolfgangYoung will do WHATEVER it takes to win! #WWENXT #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/a30PPs8IOo
— WWE (@WWE) March 2, 2017
– WWE’s Twitter poll on NXT had 66% of fans give the show a Thumbs Up with 3,277 votes as of this writing:
Did you enjoy tonight's episode of @WWENXT?
— WWE (@WWE) March 2, 2017