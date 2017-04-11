wrestling / News
WWE News: Emma Continues to Feud With Dana Brooke on Twitter, DDP Making Appearances in New Jersey Later This Month
April 11, 2017
– Following their interaction on last night’s Raw, Emma continued her issues with former partner Dana Brooke on Twitter…
Dear Dana,
Next time look for the "Wrestling for dummies" book! 😎 #WWE #RAW
The end. pic.twitter.com/rHePD8oGro
— EMMA (@EmmaWWE) April 11, 2017
-WWE Hall of Famer DDP is coming home to New Jersey later this month for a WrestlePro appearance and a DDP Yoga workshop, here is a promo for the event…