WWE News: Emma Continues to Feud With Dana Brooke on Twitter, DDP Making Appearances in New Jersey Later This Month

April 11, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Following their interaction on last night’s Raw, Emma continued her issues with former partner Dana Brooke on Twitter…

-WWE Hall of Famer DDP is coming home to New Jersey later this month for a WrestlePro appearance and a DDP Yoga workshop, here is a promo for the event…

