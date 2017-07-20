wrestling / News

WWE News: Emma Promotes New Swimsuit Pics, Clip From Wednesday’s NXT

July 20, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Emma posted the following on Twitter, promoting her new swimsuit photos on WWE.com…

– Here is a clip from after Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch’s match from Wednesday’s NXT

article topics :

Emma, NXT, WWE, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading