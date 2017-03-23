– WWE stock closed at $21.74, up $0.66 (3.13%) from the previous close. That makes for the best closing price for the stock since February 21st, when it ended the day at $22.26.

– Here is video of Diamond Dallas Page appearing on ESPN SportsNation and doing a DDP Yoga workshop:

– Summer Rae posted a new video of herself and Emma at the E-Sports Celebrity Bootcamp special, which aired on Twitch: