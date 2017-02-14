– The Emmalina gimmick is reportedly done. According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, last night’s segment in which Emma appeared and that she was now undergoing “the makeover from Emmalina to Emma” was due to the fact that producers realized after several rehearsals that the gimmick just wasn’t working.

The site reports that the point of the character was to be a throwback to the likes of Sable and The Kat but officials felt like Emma wasn’t committing enough and have no just decided to let her be evil again. Producers are still big fans of the character though and may hold onto it for another female wrestler in the future.

– Here is slow motion video from Bayley’s RAW Women’s Title win over Charlotte Flair last night on Raw: